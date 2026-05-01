Raja Shivaji and The Devil Wears Prada 2 have been released today to a massive response. The Devil Wears Prada 2 had paid previews yesterday and were sold out in many theatres in urban cities, especially the ones frequented by elite. Both films have a great word of mouth and hence, a huge weekend total is expected from both of them. As it happens with such films, cinemas have already decided to play post-midnight shows on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3.

BREAKING: Raja Shivaji, The Devil Wears Prada 2 witness CRAZY demand; exhibitors open 1 am and 2 am shows to handle the rush

On May 2, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will have a 1:20 am show at Mumbai’s PVR Oberoi Mall while 1:10 am at PVR C&B Square. There’ll be a show at 1:40 am at PVR Lido and a show at 1:20 am at PVR Le Reve. The latter will also play the show at the same time on Sunday. Meanwhile, PVR Infiniti Malad will screen The Devil Wears Prada 2 on May 3 at 1:25 am. More cinemas in Mumbai and other mega cities are expected to follow suit.

As for Raja Shivaji, the popular chain MovieMax has taken the initiative. A show at 12:55 am show will be played at MovieMax Sion. In MovieMax Mira Road, one will get a chance to see the historical drama at 12:55 am, while in Nagpur, one can catch the film at 1:15 am. MovieMax Kalyan will play Raja Shivaji at 12:15 am and 1:15 am, while MovieMax Kanjurmarg will play at 2:15 am, not just on Saturday but also on Sunday. Miraj’s Dombivali has decided to go for a 2:20 am show, looking at the response. All these shows are of Raja Shivaji’s Marathi version. Just like The Devil Wears Prada 2, the post-midnight shows of this film will also increase in several centres of Maharashtra.

An exhibition source explained, “There’s crazy demand for these two films. However, as there are too many releases, these films are facing capacity issues. Hence, exhibitors have decided to play shows after 12:00 am since the demand is there.”

Meanwhile, the Malayalam film Patriot has taken a smashing start while Michael and Bhooth Bangla continue to perform well. In short, it’s going to be a bountiful weekend for the industry.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Here’s why Riteish Deshmukh and Jio Studios have thanked Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal in Raja Shivaji

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