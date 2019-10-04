Alia Bhatt has made quite a name for herself since her debut in Student Of The Year. Undoubtedly, she is one of the most versatile actresses that can pull off any role effortlessly. All set to turn heads once again, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sadak 2, Takht, and Brahmastra. She has been on her toes this past year and is making sure that she gives her best in everything she does.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Alia Bhatt opened up about how she wants to work in all the genres possible and does not want to limit herself to one particular style. She says it’s important to do different roles to become a massy actor and it is only possible if one does not set limitations in terms of work. Alia Bhatt further revealed that she’s trying to strike a balance with her work when it comes to entertaining her audiences and satisfying her creative urges as an actor.

Alia Bhatt is also reportedly going to be the leading lady in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai. However, no official announcements have been made for the same.

