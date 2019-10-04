Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.10.2019 | 5:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Alia Bhatt talks about her limitations as an actor and exploring all the possible genres

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Alia Bhatt has made quite a name for herself since her debut in Student Of The Year. Undoubtedly, she is one of the most versatile actresses that can pull off any role effortlessly. All set to turn heads once again, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sadak 2, Takht, and Brahmastra. She has been on her toes this past year and is making sure that she gives her best in everything she does.

Alia Bhatt talks about her limitations as an actor and exploring all the possible genres

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Alia Bhatt opened up about how she wants to work in all the genres possible and does not want to limit herself to one particular style. She says it’s important to do different roles to become a massy actor and it is only possible if one does not set limitations in terms of work. Alia Bhatt further revealed that she’s trying to strike a balance with her work when it comes to entertaining her audiences and satisfying her creative urges as an actor.

Alia Bhatt is also reportedly going to be the leading lady in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai. However, no official announcements have been made for the same.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt looks as fresh as a flower in this lime-yellow outfit by Jonathan Simkhai

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

The Tashkent Files director, Vivek…

Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt together for…

Farhan Akhtar reveals that Gully Boy team is…

Mouni Roy reveals the most difficult part of…

Here’s the real reason why Alia Bhatt -…

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to star in Sanjay…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification