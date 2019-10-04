Bollywood Hungama

Shah Rukh Khan & TED Talks India take an important pledge of ‘No Plastic’ at the show launch

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

TED Talks India is returning on Star Plus, and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to host the show titled ‘Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat’ for the second time. Interestingly, during the show launch, Shah Rukh Khan and the TED Talks India team pledged for the ‘No Plastic’ on set. It’s a very proud and thoughtful initiative taken by Star Plus, Ted Talks India and Shah Rukh Khan.

The show will feature 26 speakers from different walks of life. They will shed light on ideas describing how to tackle major issues confronting India like healthcare, environmental awareness, and sexual abuse, among others.

The previous season marked the first time that TED had collaborated with any broadcast network to bring on-screen some life-changing talks in any other language than English.

TED Talks India: Nayi Baat will be premiered on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2nd having the actor hosting the show for the second time.

