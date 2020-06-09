Bollywood Hungama

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set gets rain cover to protect from damages

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the government easing out restrictions amid lockdown, the film and TV productions will soon resume shooting that have been halted since mid-March 2020. As the filmmakers await permission to resume shooting, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi may be the first film to roll.

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set gets rain cover to protect from damages

With monsoons, many sets will suffer damages. The makers of the Gangubai Kathiawadi have already begun covering their sets that have been erected in Film City, Mumbai in order to protect it from rains.

Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, remembered as The Madam of Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her clients. The film is currently set for release on 11th September 2020 but it may get pushed further given the shooting is pending.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to be the first film to resume shoot post lockdown?

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

