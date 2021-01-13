Back in December 2019, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi went on the floor. The first look of Alia Bhatt created a lot of buzz but soon the shooting came to a halt in March after the coronavirus pandemic. After more than six months, Alia resumed shooting in October 2020. The shooting happened during nights at the Film City. Now, a new set has been erected for the day shoot schedule.

According to a daily, the upcoming stint, for which the new set has been designed at Joker Maidan in Film City, will focus on the 1960s era when those living in close vicinity of Kamathipura wanted the red belt area to be evacuated. Alia’s character Gangubai will be giving speeches and holding marches. She was supposed to shoot scenes last week. Due to unexpected rains, the shoot was delayed.

Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, remembered as The Madam of Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her client.

