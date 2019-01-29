Bollywood Hungama
Alia Bhatt roped in for SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

BySubhash K. Jha

An oath of secrecy shrouds S S Rajamouli’s underproduction film RRR which, we can very certainly say, will get another title soon. While the male cast Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr was confirmed long back, the female cast has been kept under wraps, not to create mystery but because so far no leading lady has been finalized. This, given the patriarchal nature of the Indian entertainment industry, should surprise nobody.

Alia Bhatt roped in for SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

However it can be revealed now that one of the heroines is in all likelihood, going to be the very popular Alia Bhatt. Says a source in the know, “Rajamouli’s team has approached Alia Bhatt through her mentor and godfather Karan Johar.”

For those who came in late, Karan Johar not only introduced Alia in Student Of The Year, he has since then been her mentor guide and philosopher. Johar is the co-producer of RRR and hence has a personal stake in the casting.

Apparently, another Karan Johar protégée Kiara Advani has also been approached to play the second lead in RRR.

Also Read: FLASHBACK! Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt keep it stylish as they strike a pose together in NYC

