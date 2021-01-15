The shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB)’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is almost complete. The final spell of shooting begins on a newly-erected set at Film City.

Says a source close to the project, “So far, for the last two months, SLB and Alia were shooting night-long every night. Their body clock was under severe shock. Now with shootings shifted to day-time Alia is now adjusting to the normal routine.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set for a Diwali release, God and Covid19 willing. “SLB was keen to release the film only in movie theatres, no matter how long they have to wait. With the new Tamil starrer Master doing well in the South for Pongal, hopes are now high in the North for a similar revival in theatre fortunes. SLB is looking at a Diwali release. If all goes well, Gangubai Kathiawadi would get a massive 2000-print release across India,” informs a source in the know.

Alia Bhatt’s career is expected to touch a new-high after the release of this film. Her makeover as a foul-mouthed Madame in a brothel who takes to the gun to avenge the murder of loved one, is so transformative as to change the course of her career.

