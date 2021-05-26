S S Rajamouli had already made a niche for himself down South. But with the Baahubali series, he became a director to reckon with throughout the country. His next directorial venture RRR has been in the making for quite some time. If not for the pandemic, the celebrated film would have had hit the theatres early this year. Now, PEN Studios which had earlier acquired the rights to the film has announced India's biggest post-theatrical, digital, and satellite deal for RRR.

RRR is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 13, 2021. After a complete theatrical run, the film will be released on digital streaming platforms and satellite as well. On Wednesday, PEN studios announced the official digital and satellite partners of the film. Netflix, which is one of the biggest streaming giants in the world, has partnered for the Hindi, English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish dubs of the film. While regional languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada will be streamed on ZEE5.

RRR's satellite partners include Zee Cinema, Star Telugu, Star Tamil, Star Kannada, and Asianet(Malayalam).

The film is a period drama like never before, a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.In one of the biggest acquisitions ever, PEN movies got the rights of the film. They will be the distributors of RRR across North India. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is one of the biggest Pan-India films in the making currently and is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages.

