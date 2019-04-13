Alia Bhatt reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s statement on calling her ‘mediocre’

Kangana Ranaut continues to take nasty potshots at Alia Bhatt who undoubtedly is ruling the box office at the moment and working with almost every major filmmaker in Bollywood. The resentment and envy are quite understandable. But, the manner of venting these is most inappropriate.

When an entertainment portal compared Kangana Ranaut’s performance in Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi with Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, Kangana snapped back, “I am embarrassed…What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ….same snappy muh phat girl… Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far…stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

Alia Bhatt, on her part, chooses to ignore Kangana’s seemingly endless barbs and insults. Says the genial actress who is never known to speak against anyone, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”

