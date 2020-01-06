Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.01.2020 | 11:31 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Bollywood A-listers skip CAA meeting with Piyush Goyal, Ranvir Shorey, Prasoon Joshi and others attend

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amid a nationwide debate surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had kept a special meeting with a bunch of prominent Bollywood personalities, on Sunday. However, as per reports, many gave it a miss. Among the ones to attend were CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Bhushan Kumar and singer Shaan.Bollywood A-listers skip CAA meeting with Piyush Goyal, Ranvir Shorey, Prasoon Joshi and others attend

If reports are to be believed, then the invites for the meeting were sent out by producer Mahaveer Jain on Friday, to industry members. Apart from the above names, actor Ranvir Shorey, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, singer Kailash Kher and music composer Anu Malik also made it to the meeting among others. Biggies including Karan Johar Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar, however, did not turn up. One hears that artists such as Swara Bhasker and Anurag Kashyap, who have been vocal critics of CAA, were not invited to the discussion.

While the meeting took place, a group of protesters reportedly put up a demonstration outside the venue, holding up placards that opposed CAA.

In 2019 January, A star-studded selfie featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and other A-listers with PM Narendra Modi, went viral on social media. The meeting which aimed to increase Bollywood’s participation in nation-building was reportedly also arranged by Mahaveer Jain.

Also Read: Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 loses approx. Rs. 20 cr. in its opening weekend due to anti-CAA protests

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur team up…

“It’s my life, it’s my voice, I’ll use it…

SCOOP! John Abraham to star in Rohit Dhawan…

Salman Khan prioritizes security of people…

Approx. 20% business of Dabangg 3 affected…

Luv Ranjan's next starring Ranbir Kapoor and…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification