Amid a nationwide debate surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had kept a special meeting with a bunch of prominent Bollywood personalities, on Sunday. However, as per reports, many gave it a miss. Among the ones to attend were CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Bhushan Kumar and singer Shaan.

If reports are to be believed, then the invites for the meeting were sent out by producer Mahaveer Jain on Friday, to industry members. Apart from the above names, actor Ranvir Shorey, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, singer Kailash Kher and music composer Anu Malik also made it to the meeting among others. Biggies including Karan Johar Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar, however, did not turn up. One hears that artists such as Swara Bhasker and Anurag Kashyap, who have been vocal critics of CAA, were not invited to the discussion.

While the meeting took place, a group of protesters reportedly put up a demonstration outside the venue, holding up placards that opposed CAA.

In 2019 January, A star-studded selfie featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and other A-listers with PM Narendra Modi, went viral on social media. The meeting which aimed to increase Bollywood’s participation in nation-building was reportedly also arranged by Mahaveer Jain.

