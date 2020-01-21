Alia Bhatt has several films lined up and one of them is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The first look was unveiled a week ago in which the actress looks fierce in her whole new avatar. But, recently, during the filming, she hurt her back.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt was seen resting on her bed with her pet cat Eddie beside her. The actress shared the photo with a caption that read, “Selfie time with mommy cause she’s hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2 am.” Later in the day, Alia visited Ranbir Kapoor’s house.

Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, remembered as The Madam Of Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her clients. The film will release on 11th September 2020.

