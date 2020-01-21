Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2020 | 12:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Alia Bhatt injured on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Alia Bhatt has several films lined up and one of them is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The first look was unveiled a week ago in which the actress looks fierce in her whole new avatar. But, recently, during the filming, she hurt her back.Alia Bhatt injured on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt was seen resting on her bed with her pet cat Eddie beside her. The actress shared the photo with a caption that read, “Selfie time with mommy cause she’s hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2 am.” Later in the day, Alia visited Ranbir Kapoor’s house.

Alia Bhatt injured on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, remembered as The Madam Of Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her clients. The film will release on 11th September 2020.

ALSO READ: GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI FIRST LOOK: Alia Bhatt looks FIERCE in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s drama

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan will sign a film in the next…

Rajneesh related films doomed, Priyanka…

Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt agreed to do the film…

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt won't sing…

Shahid Kapoor receives 13 stitches due to…

Alia Bhatt is learning cuss words for…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification