Bollywood actress Richa Chadha who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Section 375, spoke about crime on women and pay parity within the workforce. The actress said that the idea of the film is to sensitise one to crimes committed on women. She said that this will be achieved only with more gender pay parity within the workforce. She said that the survivor will be in a more comfortable spot and thus gender crimes can be approached from a more lived-in space.

Talking about the gap, she said that it is a reality. She also said that there also superwoman advocates like Indira Jaising, Pinky Anand, Karuna Nandy, who are inspiring everyone.

The Masaan actress also said that the government is doing their bit in setting up more Mahila courts which takes up crime cases about women and women judges at the helm.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. The film revolves around a director played by Rahul Bhat being accused of rape by costume assistant played by Meera Chopra. Richa plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client who claims she has been raped by a movie director, who is being defended by Akshaye Khanna’s character.

Also Read: “Rape and mutilation stories are horrific and alarming” – Richa Chadha on Section 375