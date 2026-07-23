Actor Dulquer Salmaan has become the latest celebrity to speak out on the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and the violence reported during demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Sharing his thoughts on social media, the actor called for empathy, meaningful dialogue, and peaceful solutions.

Dulquer Salmaan REACTS to NEET protest violence, calls for ‘meaningful dialogue’ and empathy for students

Dulquer Salmaan calls for understanding over division

In a note posted on his social media account, Dulquer said the events unfolding at Jantar Mantar should encourage people to pause and listen instead of allowing the situation to become more divisive. "What's happening at Jantar Mantar is a reminder to pause, listen, and choose understanding," he wrote.

The actor stressed that education should continue to represent hope and opportunity for young people. Expressing concern over the emotional toll of the ongoing crisis, he said it was heartbreaking to see students facing uncertainty about their future.

"Education has always been about hope, opportunity, and the promise of a better future. Seeing young people face uncertainty is gut wrenching. What breaks my heart even more is knowing some students feel they have no way forward, whilst others even choosing to end everything. And parents carrying that pain and debts trying to keep their hopes alive," Dulquer wrote.

Dulquer Salmaan urges peaceful dialogue and empathetic solutions

He further urged people to remember that every opinion in the debate represents real individuals and families whose aspirations deserve respect. "Beyond every opinion are individuals with dreams, aspirations, families, and hopes that deserve compassion and respect," he added.

Concluding his message, Dulquer appealed for constructive conversations instead of conflict. "My hope is for meaningful dialogue, peaceful resolutions, and decisions guided by wisdom and empathy. A future built on understanding will always be stronger than one built on division and violence," the actor wrote.

Dulquer joins a growing list of film personalities who have reacted to the protests and the reported violence surrounding the movement. Several actors and filmmakers have called for accountability, peaceful dialogue, and reforms while expressing solidarity with students seeking a fair and transparent education system.

Also Read: Salman Khan REACTS to NEET protest violence, urges government to support students: “It should not be hijacked politically”

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