Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.07.2020 | 9:18 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra now eyeing for June 2021 release

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amid this global pandemic, many films have been rescheduled or postponed indefinitely as theatres are yet to open. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, which is set for December 4 release this year, may get postponed since the shooting is still pending. Producer Karan Johar is reportedly eyeing for June 2021 release.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra now eyeing for June 2021 release

Before the lockdown was imposed in the country in March earlier this year, Ayan Mukerji had 26 days of shoot left. Now, they are planning to resume shooting in October at Film City in Mumbai. As per a report in a daily, the director will begin work in two shifts – 9 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm. The crew will be minimal and separate for both the shifts as they will be adhering to the on-set safety protocols. If the situation is under control, they will resume in October as they plan to wrap up the film by December 2020.

As per current regulations, actors over 65 years of age are barred from sets due to safety reasons. The makers are hoping the decision will get reversed for Bachchan to resume the shoot.

In the previous schedule, Ranbir Kapoor had reportedly filmed portions with WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar. This schedule will involve a dance sequence and more conversation kinda scenes with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy.

Dharma Productions and Ayan Mukerji, though, are yet to confirm the postponement of Brahmastra.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen enjoy pink sunset

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranvir Shorey says he suffered psychological…

Priyanka Chopra to celebrate 20 years in the…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Rajeev Masand…

Rajeev Sen to debut as Rohit Vardhan in…

Anupam Kher’s mother and other family…

Two Instagram users booked for sending…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification