Amid this global pandemic, many films have been rescheduled or postponed indefinitely as theatres are yet to open. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, which is set for December 4 release this year, may get postponed since the shooting is still pending. Producer Karan Johar is reportedly eyeing for June 2021 release.

Before the lockdown was imposed in the country in March earlier this year, Ayan Mukerji had 26 days of shoot left. Now, they are planning to resume shooting in October at Film City in Mumbai. As per a report in a daily, the director will begin work in two shifts – 9 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm. The crew will be minimal and separate for both the shifts as they will be adhering to the on-set safety protocols. If the situation is under control, they will resume in October as they plan to wrap up the film by December 2020.

As per current regulations, actors over 65 years of age are barred from sets due to safety reasons. The makers are hoping the decision will get reversed for Bachchan to resume the shoot.

In the previous schedule, Ranbir Kapoor had reportedly filmed portions with WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar. This schedule will involve a dance sequence and more conversation kinda scenes with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy.

Dharma Productions and Ayan Mukerji, though, are yet to confirm the postponement of Brahmastra.

