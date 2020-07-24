Bollywood Hungama

Misinformation on the Bachchans’ health must stop

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The Bachchan family is not amused by speculative reports on their health put out by websites eager to win hits by being the first to report and by news channels that thrive on sensationalism. However health issues are a pure no-no when it comes to speculative reporting. Sources close to the Bachchans say the family is appalled by false reports especially on the senior Bachchans’ health.

After a news channel wrongly reported that the Big B had tested negative for Covid19, Big B in an unusual outburst of anger tweeted against the news report: “This news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE!”

Though the news channel issued an apology, the damage was done, as industry spokesperson Ashoke Pandit was asked to react to the “news” of Big B testing negative. Says Pandit, “I reacted to the question I was asked. How was I to know that the news was false? One would hardly expect a channel so reputed to goof up. Anyway, it was about Bachchan Saab’s good health. What is wrong with that? Corona virus is the one thing where ‘negative’ is positive news.”

However the Bachchans have their own take on health reports. “They’ve been keeping quiet about their health, and with reason. The hospital has strictly warned the family from giving out information on their health status. All I can tell you is they are all improving by the day. But to report that Bachchan Saab has tested negative for Corona was jumping the gun. Where did they get this information? These are hard times for the world and for the Bachchan family. Please show some sensitivity,” says a friend of the family.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan writes about the uncertainties of life in his blog

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

