Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer film Section 375 has landed in legal trouble. The Pune Court has summoned actor Akshaye Khanna and the producers of the upcoming for allegedly showing lawyers in a negative light. Khanna and the producers Kumar Mangal Pathak and Abhishek Mangal Pathak have been asked to appear before the court on September 9.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. The film revolves around a director played by Rahul Bhat being accused of rape by costume assistant played by Meera Chopra. Richa plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client who claims she has been raped by a movie director, who is being defended by Akshaye Khanna’s character.

An advocate has filed a petition in the court, claiming the movie’s trailer and promos portray court procedures in a wrong way. Reportedly, the petitioner has slammed the makers over a scene in which advocates are seen taking cross-statements of a rape survivor and openly asking her objectionable questions in the courtroom.

The advocate stated that “such cross-statements are never recorded in an open court but only in-camera”.

