Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna were involved in a multi-vehicle road accident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Monday evening, though both emerged unhurt and aided others at the scene, according to reports. The incident occurred as the couple was returning to their Juhu residence from the airport after a trip abroad, where they had been celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. A sequence of events involving three vehicles led to a chain collision near the Silver Beach Café area.

Akshay Kumar’s convoy vehicle involved in freak chain collision in Juhu

Local reports and eyewitnesses described how a speeding Mercedes first struck an auto-rickshaw, pushing it into one of the vehicles in Kumar’s security convoy. That vehicle then collided with the actor’s SUV, resulting in significant damage to the autorickshaw. While Kumar and Khanna were travelling in a separate car ahead of the convoy and were reportedly safe without any serious injuries, onlookers said the crash caused panic among passersby. Several bystanders and security staff were immediately on the scene.

Police and emergency responders reached the location soon after the accident. The auto-rickshaw driver and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, with the driver reported to be in a serious condition by some sources. Juhu police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the Mercedes driver, and an investigation is underway.

The incident comes amid a busy period for Akshay Kumar, who continues to have multiple films in the pipeline.

