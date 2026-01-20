Kartik Aaryan’s recent film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025), may not have worked at the box office. But that hasn’t affected his track record as he continues to be offered interesting and entertaining subjects by promising filmmakers. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the young actor is in advanced talks with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat of Kill (2024) fame.

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan in advanced talks with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat for a mythological action-adventure

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Kartik Aaryan has been offered a one-of-a-kind film by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It is an action-adventure film rooted in Indian mythology. Kartik has been excited about this film as the subject is commercial, novel and has the potential to resonate with not just classes but also the masses. Moreover, Kartik enjoyed Nikhil’s Kill and feels that he is a director to watch out for.”

The source continued, “Both Kartik Aaryan and Nikhil Nagesh Bhat are in advanced stages of discussion. If all goes well and if everything falls in place, Kartik will sign on the dotted line very soon. Meanwhile, both the actor and filmmaker are also having talks with a major studio to come on board to produce and finance the project. Even on this front, talks have reached advanced stages.”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is also prepping for his two releases of 2026. Naagzilla features him as a shape-shifting nag. Bollywood Hungama recently broke the news that Ravi Kishan appears in this comic caper as the antagonist. It is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey fame and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films. As per reports, Sreeleela plays the female lead. She is also paired opposite Kartik in his other release of the year – the untitled musical saga – directed by Anurag Basu. Produced by T-Series, it is expected to be released in the second half of 2026.

