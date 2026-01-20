Resul Pookutty refutes AR Rahman’s communal remark, “He shouldn’t have said that. I have never faced anything like that in my entire career”

Oscar winning sound designer has much common in A R Rahman. They both won Oscars for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire and they are both Muslim.

Resul Pookutty refutes AR Rahman’s communal remark, “He shouldn’t have said that. I have never faced anything like that in my entire career”

So, has Resul also felt the “communal thing” that Rahman says he has experienced?

Said Resul, “He shouldn’t have said that. I have never faced anything like that in my entire career. I think film industry is one sector where such thoughts haven’t gone deep rooted and we see things way beyond sectarian thoughts. I’m very proud of that aspect of my industry.”

Defending Rahman’s remarks Resul Pookutty said, “If you listen to what he said about this is, when he was removed from projects he ‘heard’ whispers from people referring to it as ‘that might be communal’. Now what he said is what people told him. In the same breath he said, people are too mature to not see things beyond all these factors. It seems we are very quick to pin Rahman down. I think he said things with sincerity. Let’s not crucify him for what he felt about the situation at the moment when he was being asked about it.”

Also Read: Oscar award winner Resul Pookutty on crafting longing for Gustaakh Ishq: “These sounds carry memory of people”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.