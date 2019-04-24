Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.04.2019 | 5:51 PM IST

Akshay Kumar engages in a tête-à-tête with PM Narendra Modi, here’s a sneak peek of their conversation

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar is a patriot, he loves India and it shows from the kind of films he does. From Gold to Holiday to Baby to Airlift, all these movies have been extremely high on patriotism and have been highly appreciated by the audiences. Akshay Kumar has never shied away from standing tall with his political views and appreciating the amount of hard work and efforts PM Narendra Modi has put in to take the country to its peak.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media to share with his fans, his tête-à-tête with the PM himself where they discuss various topics from family to everything else candid. Their conversation was aired on ANI today and the actor is extremely thrilled to have gotten this opportunity. He took to Twitter to tweet about this conversation saying, “While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi . Watch it at 9AM tomorrow via @ANI for some lesser known facts about him!”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has recently wrapped up the shoot for Good News, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Anjana Sukhani. He will also be seen playing the role of a 16th century king in his upcoming comedy, Housefull 4. Apart from these two movies, he will be playing the role of Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty’s namesake directorial.

Also Read: Housefull 4: Farhad Samji spills beans on Akshay Kumar’s character in Housefull 4

