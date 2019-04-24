Bollywood Hungama
Anees Bazmee ANNOUNCES Pagalpanti 2, reveals grand plans for the franchise

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anees Bazmee has just finished a 58-day long shoot of Pagalpanti in London and well, he already has plans for its sequel. He recently announced that the movie is going to be a franchise and is a comic caper which everyone will relate with. It is claimed that this is Bazmee’s funniest film and it stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat in lead roles.

John will be in a never before seen avatar as a down on luck commoner and he leads the story forward with help of his co-stars Arshad, Anil, Pulkit and of course the girls, Kriti and Ileana.

Pagalpanti is expected to feature all the quintessential quirky elements of an Anees Bazmee film and not surprisingly, it is said to be an out and out comedy. It is expected to hit the big screens on December 6 this year.

Also Read: Pagalpanti release date CONFIRMED! John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz starrer to release in December 2019

More Pages: Pagalpanti Box Office Collection

