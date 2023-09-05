Following the success of OMG 2, Akshay Kumar is all set to be back to the big screen in the month of October with Tinu Suresh Desai's next film produced by Pooja Entertainment. The latest we hear is that the team of this Jaswant Singh Gill Biopic is all ready to launch the first teaser of the film this week. According to sources close to the development, a 1-minute long teaser will be launched on Akshay Kumar's Birthday - September 9.

Akshay Kumar’s Capsule Gill gets a new title – Mission Raniganj

"A thrilling edge-of-the-seat teaser of the film is cut and ready to be launched on Akshay Kumar's birthday. It's Khiladi's gift to all the fans," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama. According to the source, there has been a title change too for this Jaswant Singh Gill Biopic.

"The team has contemplated several titles over the last few months. The film was initially titled Capsule Gill. But soon after, Jackky Bhagnani decided to change the title to The Great Indian Escape. The film then underwent another change of title to The Great Indian Rescue. And now, finally, they have locked the title Mission Raniganj," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

The film is ready to release on October 6 across the country and the makers are all charged up to make it another memorable experience for the audience after OMG 2. The teaser will be followed by a trailer and then a song finally leading to the film's release. The film pairs Akshay Kumar with Parineeti Chopra after Kesari.

