Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of her kids wear brand, Ed-a-Mamma, in 2019, has unveiled some exciting news. Ed-a-Mamma, renowned for offering a diverse collection of naturally sourced and sustainable apparel for children aged 2-14 years, made headlines again in 2022 with the launch of its maternity wear line. This launch coincided with Alia's personal journey into motherhood, making it a momentous occasion for the brand.

Backed by her vision for eco-conscious and responsible fashion for children, Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma has taken another significant step forward by forging a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. This development was announced by Alia herself on her Instagram page, where she shared an image alongside Isha Ambani, marking the inception of this exciting collaboration. In her caption, Alia expressed her delight at the union of Ed-a-Mamma and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. She wrote, “Delighted to share that Ed-a-Mamma and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd have entered into a joint venture.”

She further added, “Ed-a-Mamma is a bootstrapped venture with a big heart. Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer. What we have in common is our dream to continue the work of building a homegrown, vocal-for-local brand of children's products that are safe, parent-friendly and planet-friendly.”

“On a more personal note, for Isha and me, this is also about two moms coming together. That just makes it so much more special,” the actress concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Shortly before that, she was seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and has been receiving a lot of praise for her work in the film.

