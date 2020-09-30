It is known that Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb is set to hit the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020. The fans are excited to see the actor in a new avatar as he essays the role of a transgender. While India gets to watch the film on OTT, Akshay Kumar fans living in Australia, New Zealand, and UAE will get to experience the film.

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb to release in Australia, New Zealand, and UAE on 9th November. It is the same day the film is hitting the streaming service Disney+ Hostar. With theaters closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers have opted to release the movie, this Diwali directly on the OTT platform.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, who had directed and starred in the original movie, will also see Akshay and Kiara Advani collaborate again post Good Newwz.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP presents, Laxmmi Bomb, produced by A Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

