Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.09.2020 | 2:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb to release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on November 9, 2020

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It is known that Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb is set to hit the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020. The fans are excited to see the actor in a new avatar as he essays the role of a transgender. While India gets to watch the film on OTT, Akshay Kumar fans living in Australia, New Zealand, and UAE will get to experience the film.

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb to release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on November 9, 2020

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb to release in Australia, New Zealand, and UAE on 9th November. It is the same day the film is hitting the streaming service Disney+ Hostar. With theaters closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers have opted to release the movie, this Diwali directly on the OTT platform.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, who had directed and starred in the original movie, will also see Akshay and Kiara Advani collaborate again post Good Newwz.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP presents, Laxmmi Bomb, produced by A Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna spill their secrets as they take questions from the ‘most fearsome interviewers’; watch

More Pages: Laxmmi Bomb Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to dying folk…

NCB to summon the Bollywood Heroes next

Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh,…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Panel says…

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha…

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification