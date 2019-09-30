Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.09.2019 | 9:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Akshay Kumar says that his training as a martial artist came handy when he gave 14 flops

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Akshay Kumar has completed nearly three decades in the industry and the number of films he does every year keeps increasing. The actor has had a string of hit films of recent. However, there was a time when Akshay Kumar had delivered 14 flops and thought his career would go for a toss.

Akshay Kumar says that his training as a martial artist came handy when he gave 14 flops

Speaking at the grand launch of HT GIFA, he said, “There was a time when I had 14 flops and I believed my career was over. I was dejected, but it was my training as a martial artist that came handy. It teaches you discipline.” Taking his failures as a learning experience, he added, “It was my learning from the 14 flops that helps me deliver hits today.”

Akshay Kumar started off his career majorly with action films due to his inclination towards martial arts. He came to be known as the Khiladi of Bollywood because of the films he did in the 90s. He, later on, went to ace in different genres of film like a crime thriller, comedy, and social causes.

The actor will next be seen in the film Housefull 4 alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna opens up about the ideological difference between her and Akshay Kumar

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Vidya Balan opens up about the importance of…

Rohit Shetty to make Golmaal 5 after…

Sonakshi Sinha reveals that Salman Khan saw…

SCOOP! Tara Sutaria plays a mute in Sidharth…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunny Leone's song…

Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif all set to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification