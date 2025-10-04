Akshay Kumar recently made a powerful and emotional appeal while speaking at an awareness event on cybercrime, organised in association with the Mumbai Police. The actor, who has always supported social causes, spoke candidly about the growing threat of cybercrimes and the urgent need to educate children about online safety.

During his speech, Akshay shared a disturbing personal experience that hit close to home. The actor revealed that his young daughter, Nitara, was once a target of online harassment while playing a video game. Recalling the incident, Akshay said, “I want to tell you all a small incident which happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that you can play with someone”.

He continued, “You are playing with an unknown stranger. While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there...Then a message came, ‘Are you male or female?’ So she replied female. And then he sent a message, ‘Can you send me nude pictures of yours?’ It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing and she went and told my wife.”

The actor went on to highlight that such incidents are far more common than people realise, especially among children and teenagers who spend significant time online. He explained how predators often use kindness and casual conversation as a trap before revealing their true intentions. “This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime...” Akshay said with concern.

In a heartfelt appeal to the authorities and the audience, Akshay urged for systemic awareness programs in schools. “I would request the Chief Minister that in our Maharashtra state, every week in the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth standards, there should be a period called cyber period where children should be explained about it. You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this crime...,” he added.

Akshay’s emotional address not only underscored the increasing risk of digital crimes against minors but also reflected his proactive stance as a parent and citizen.

The actor’s initiative, supported by the Mumbai Police, aims to spread awareness about different forms of cybercrime and empower both children and parents to identify and report online threats. Through his advocacy, Akshay Kumar continues to use his influence for meaningful change, urging society to prioritise digital safety in a rapidly evolving online world.

