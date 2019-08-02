Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.08.2019 | 9:21 AM IST

Akshay Kumar reveals that he is planning a movie with Bhushan Kumar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems like Akshay Kumar and producer Bhushan Kumar have let the bygones be bygones. The duo was seemed to have had a falling out when the actor walked away from the project Mogul, a biopic on Gulshan Kumar. While they had done a couple of projects together, the rumours around their falling out increased last year after Akshay’s Gold clashed with T-Series production Satyameva Jayate last year.

Even this year, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal was clashing with two films – Batla House and Prabhas’ Saaho which is presented by T-Series before they decided to postpone it until August 30. The producer had met the actor recently and the topic of the films clashing on Independence Day came up. Rubbishing the rumours, Akshay stated that there is no problem between him and Bhushan Kumar. He also revealed that they had met at Akshay’s office recently and they are planning to do a movie together.

Coming back to his upcoming film Mission Mangal, it is an incredible true story based on a Mars mission accomplished by a team of scientists at India’s Space Research Organization (ISRO). Backed by R Balki and Akshay Kumar, directed by Jagan Shakti, the makers are hoping that the film becomes a landmark in Indian cinema, much like the Hollywood sci-fi films. Presented by Fox Star Studios, Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios. Mission Mangal releases this Independence Day!

