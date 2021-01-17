Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.01.2021 | 6:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey set to release in theatres on Diwali, November 5, 2021

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

After wrapping up the shooting during the pandemic, now the makers are set to bring the film in theatres on Diwali, 5th November 2021! Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and has music by Sachet and Parmpara, it’s a remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu film Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey set to release in theatres on Diwali, November 5, 2021

Shahid Kapoor took to social media and excitedly shared “JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM ....”

Says producer Aman Gill, “Diwali is the biggest family festival of the year, and is the perfect time to bring ‘Jersey,’ a family sports drama to audiences, a time when all families can come together to celebrate this journey.”

Jersey is presented by Allu Aravind, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju & S.Naga Vamsi, releasing on Diwali November 5, 2021.

ALSO READ: Team Jersey wraps the shoot after a year, Shahid Kapoor posts a picture to mark the occasion

More Pages: Jersey Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajeev Masand quits journalism; joins Dharma…

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s…

Vijay starrer Master to be remade in Hindi;…

Kangana Ranaut to star in Manikarnika…

Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The…

Divyenndu Sharma and Gajraj Rao to star in a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification