After wrapping up the shooting during the pandemic, now the makers are set to bring the film in theatres on Diwali, 5th November 2021! Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and has music by Sachet and Parmpara, it’s a remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu film Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor took to social media and excitedly shared “JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM ....”

Says producer Aman Gill, “Diwali is the biggest family festival of the year, and is the perfect time to bring ‘Jersey,’ a family sports drama to audiences, a time when all families can come together to celebrate this journey.”

Jersey is presented by Allu Aravind, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju & S.Naga Vamsi, releasing on Diwali November 5, 2021.

