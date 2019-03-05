Akshay Kumar makes FIERY digital debut with Amazon’s original series The End created by Abundantia

Amazon Prime Video, on Tuesday announced Indian Superstar, Akshay Kumar, as lead actor in Amazon’s upcoming action-packed Prime Original thriller series, The End (working title). Coming from Abundantia Entertainment, the creators of critically acclaimed Prime Original Series, Breathe, the show, also the streaming debut of Akshay Kumar, marks the second collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment. The new series will be a globe-spanning, latest offering to the actor’s fans across 200 countries and territories upon its release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The multi-season show, The End, is presently under active development and aims to appeal to fans of the action-thriller genre worldwide. Being envisioned at an unprecedented scale and cinematic experience, the show promises to bring in the next level of the action genre.

Jennifer Salke, Head, Amazon Studios, said, “The scale at which The End is being conceived is enormous and speaks of our passion for creating breakout programming across genres. The storyline and the action sequences have been brilliantly crafted to give viewers a thrilling experience. Our goal is to make Amazon Prime Video the powerhouse of talent, in front as well as behind the camera, and we are thrilled to have Akshay Kumar and Abundantia Entertainment anchoring the show for us. We will continue to bring distinctive, fresh and high-quality content to our audiences and we believe, our Prime members across the world are going to absolutely love the show.”

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “We are excited to bring Akshay Kumar to Amazon Prime Video, closer to millions of his global fans, to recreate his magic and offer something spectacular”.

Vikram Malhotra, CEO – Abundantia Entertainment & Executive Producer, said, “Akshay and I have successfully collaborated on multiple films over the last decade and his versatility in choice of roles is unmatched. We, now, mutually felt that it was time to take things to the next level. I am proud that he makes his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video & Abundantia in a genre-defining, edge-of-the-seat action drama series. Unafraid of taking risks, we are certain that he would be perfect for the character he plays on the show and his fans would be excited to see him back in an action-packed role. This time, Akshay will take his action and stunts to a never-seen-before level. I am equally delighted to once again work with the wonderful team at Amazon Prime Video and take Abundantia’s high-quality story-telling to the next level.”

Actor Akshay Kumar said, “I have always believed in bringing innovation to my work and throughout my career, have tried to tell unique stories, work with break-through talent and be part of disruptive and high-quality story-telling. Together, Abundantia and I have created some of my most memorable roles in films like Baby, Airlift and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and their passion towards their films and projects is incredible. From the very concept of the show, I am working very closely with Vikram and his team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story. I can’t wait to start rolling for this action-adventure series that will be Amazon Original for global audiences. The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. And if I were to make a small confession here, it was my son Aarav who suggested that I make my digital debut as that’s what the youth is hooked onto. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with them”.