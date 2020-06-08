In a jolt to the music industry and Bollywood, composer Wajid Khan passed away at the age of 42. He already had kidney ailment. While there were reports stating that the music composer had tested positive for coronavirus, his family did not mention it in an official statement.

This past weekend, Sajid Khan took to Instagram to release the statement that read, "Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection."

He further said, "We would like to express our gratitude to Dr Prince Surana who is family and has taken care of Wajid just like a brother would, Dr Prashant Kewle, Dr Kirti Sabnis, Dr Nikhil Jain, Dr Rupesh Naik, Dr Dipen Deole, Dr Aseem Thamba and the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment. We thank each of you for your selfless gestures from the bottom of our hearts. Wajid will stay in our hearts forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajid And Wajid (@thesajidwajid) on Jun 5, 2020 at 4:34am PDT

Wajid Khan and his brother Sajid Khan began their career with Salman Khan’s 1998 blockbuster, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. They went onto collaborate with Salman on various projects including his upcoming film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in which they have composed two songs.

