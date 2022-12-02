Kritika Kamra will be playing the role of cop Cha Soo-hyun, originally played by Kim Hye-soo, in the Indian adaptation of the show Signal.

With her interesting roles in shows like Tandav and Hush Hush, Kritika Kamra has been roped in for yet another interesting project that will kick start soon. Adding another unique and experimental choice of character to her credit, Kritika will reportedly play the female lead in the Indian adaptation of the South Korean fantasy drama Signal, alongwith Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal who will also be playing the lead roles in the show.

Kritika Kamra to play the headstrong cop in the Indian adaptation of South Korean drama Signal

Reprising South Korean actress Kim Hye-soo's role, Kritika Kamra will be playing a police officer for the first time, solving cold cases with the help of her colleagues in the show. Set against an interesting premise, the show will feature Kritika in a power packed avatar. A source confirmed the developments adding, "Set out to experiment with genres and styles, Kritika Kamra has taken yet another challenge to her versatility by stepping into the fantasy drama world, playing a tough cop. She has been experimenting with her characters and choices to display a range of variety, and this show will once again prove her mettle as an actor. She is currently shooting for another project with Pratik Gandhi, hence the shoot will begin soon in Mumbai."

Recently having begun the shoot for the espionage thriller 'For Your Eyes Only' with Pratik Gandhi, Kritika Kamra also has Amazon Prime Video's Bambai Meri Jaan, with KayKay Menon and Avinash Tiwary, in the pipeline.

For the unversed, Signal revolves around two major cops essayed by the young and passionate cop Park Hae-young played by Lee Je-hoon and the experienced, tough cop Lee Jae-han played by Cho Jin-woong. It seems that the Indian version will feature Dhairya Karwa in a similar role of Lee Jae-han and the choreographer turned actor Raghav Juyal in a role like Park Hae-young.

