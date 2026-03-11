India’s billionaire ranks continue to expand, with the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2026 adding 57 new names and pushing the country’s total tally to 308 billionaires. Among the notable entrants this year is filmmaker and visual effects entrepreneur Namit Malhotra, whose journey from a modest editing setup in his father’s garage to heading one of the world’s most celebrated VFX studios that will now be producing the much-awaited Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer Ramayana, has become a remarkable success story.

Hurun Global Rich List 2026: Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra joins India’s Billionaire Club as nation reaches 308 billionaires

Malhotra is the founder and CEO of DNEG, the global visual effects and animation company known for its work on several award-winning international films. Over the years, DNEG has earned multiple Academy Awards for its groundbreaking VFX contributions to Hollywood productions, cementing its reputation as a powerhouse in the global film industry.

Beyond his work in visual effects, Malhotra has also been actively involved in large-scale film production. He is currently backing one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema—Ramayana, a two-part cinematic retelling of the ancient epic. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is designed as a grand mythological spectacle aimed at both Indian and global audiences. The first installment is expected to release during Diwali 2026, with the second part planned for a Diwali 2027 release.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast that brings together actors from across Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Yash, widely known for the KGF franchise, will appear as Ravana, and Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman. Actor Ravi Dubey has been cast as Lakshman.

What makes the project particularly noteworthy is its scale. With a reported budget of around $100 million (approximately Rs.835 crore) for the first instalment alone, Ramayana is being positioned as one of the most expensive films ever produced in India. The production also relies heavily on cutting-edge technology, including advanced motion-capture techniques and large-scale visual effects.

Malhotra’s DNEG is overseeing the film’s VFX work, ensuring world-class visual storytelling. He has previously emphasised that the project has been developed with a “reverence-first” approach, with years of pre-production dedicated to honouring the epic’s cultural significance while presenting it with global cinematic standards.

With his entry into the Hurun billionaire list and the mounting anticipation around Ramayana, Namit Malhotra’s influence across both technology and filmmaking continues to grow on the world stage.

