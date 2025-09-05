The superstar steps up once again in times of crisis, extending support to Punjab while gearing up for his much-awaited film Jolly LLB 3.

Akshay Kumar has once again proved why he is admired not just for his on-screen roles but also for his humanitarian efforts. The actor has pledged Rs. 5 crores towards the ongoing flood relief work in Punjab, a state currently grappling with one of the worst natural calamities in its history.

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 5 crores for Punjab flood relief, calls it ‘Seva, not donation’

Confirming his contribution, Akshay shared a heartfelt message that has resonated deeply with fans. “I maintain my view on this. Yes, I am giving Rs. 5 crores for buying relief material for the Punjab flood victims, but who am I to 'donate' to anyone? I feel blessed when I get an opportunity to extend a helping hand. For me, it's my ‘Seva’, my very small contribution. I pray that the natural calamity that has struck my brothers and sisters in Punjab passes soon. Rab mehr kare.”

The choice of words — describing his act as Seva (service) rather than a donation — the actor wanted to convey is less about charity and more about standing in solidarity with people facing unprecedented hardship.

This is not the first time the actor has stepped forward in moments of crisis. Over the years, Akshay has consistently contributed to disaster relief efforts, whether during the Chennai floods, the COVID-19 pandemic, or through his support to soldiers’ families via the Bharat Ke Veer initiative. His actions have reinforced his reputation as a star who goes beyond cinema to make tangible differences in society.

On the professional front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Jolly LLB 3, slated to hit theatres on September 19. The film will see him reprise his much-loved role as lawyer Jolly, this time sharing screen space with the original Jolly played by Arshad Warsi. The ensemble cast also features Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi, making it one of the most anticipated courtroom dramas of the year.

As Punjab battles the aftermath of devastating floods, Akshay’s timely intervention once again proves that true heroism lies not just in reel life but in real life too.

