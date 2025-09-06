Bandish Bandits star Ritwik Bhowmik is all set to make his theatrical debut with Abhootpurva (meaning Unprecedented). Bhowmik, who commands a huge online following, has become one of the breakout stars of his generation. The film, described as a unique Rom-Hor-Com, a blend of romance, horror, and comedy, brings together Bhowmik with seven acclaimed actors and a female lead, whose names will be revealed in a full cast announcement next month.

EXCLUSIVE: Ritwik Bhowmik to make his big screen debut with unique Rom-Hor-Com Abhootpurva; to feature an ensemble of 7 acclaimed actors

Set against the backdrop of Agra in the 90s, Abhootpurva is pitched as a heartwarming and fun theatrical experience. The film blends the innocence of first love, the quirks of small-town life, and an unexpected supernatural twist. Music, too, is central to the film, underlining the nostalgia of the decade.

In an exclusive quote to Bollywood Hungama, Ritwik Bhowmik shared: “This script felt incredibly special from the very first narration. It has stayed with me ever since; it lingers like a beautiful dream. It’s exactly the kind of storytelling I have always wanted to be a part of. It continues to live in my head and heart every day. It is heartwarming in the truest sense, a story about love, innocence, and moments that linger long after.”

Producer Khyati Madaan added, “Abhootpurva is a film very close to my heart. It’s set in 90s Agra, where love felt pure, simple, and yet larger than life. With romance, humor, nostalgia, and a touch of the supernatural, this film is designed as a true big-screen experience. Having Ritwik make his theatrical debut with us makes it even more special, and the ensemble we’re about to announce will surprise everyone.”

To introduce the essence of the film, the makers have shared a heartwarming note, which is brought to you exclusively by Bollywood Hungama.

The film is produced by Khyati Madaan under her banner Not Out Entertainment, and Sumit Kumar Mishra. Cameras are scheduled to roll in November 2025.

This marks Not Out Entertainment’s second major announcement this year, after the reveal of Ahan Shetty’s upcoming film, positioned as India’s first horror feature inspired by a national tragedy. Madaan, who previously spearheaded campaigns at major Indian studios such as Red Chillies Entertainment, Disney India, and Maddock Films, recently unveiled a diverse production slate that includes a slice-of-life drama directed by Habib Faisal (Do Dooni Chaar, Ishaqzaade) alongside these genre-bending projects.

Bhowmik rose to fame as the male lead in Bandish Bandits and has since appeared in a range of OTT projects, including The Whistleblower, Modern Love Mumbai, and Maja Ma. Abhootpurva marks his transition to the big screen with a story positioned as both unconventional and theatrical in scope.

Also Read: Ritwik Bhowmik on playing a gangster in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, “My constant need to offer something new has driven me to go from Radhe in Bandish Bandits to Sagor in Khakee”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.