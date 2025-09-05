Akshay Kumar will turn 58 on September 9 and this birthday is going to be different. Bollywood Hungama has learned that in a rare instance, the star is going to treat his fans like never before.

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar expected to announce his 200th film on his birthday on September 9

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Akshay Kumar is going to announce his 200th film on September 9. Akshay has been working since more than three decades and has been a part of several memorable and successful films of the year. He's also an actor who continues to believe in doing multiple films a year. This is what has helped him to achieve the 200th milestone."

The source continued, "The star realized recently that his upcoming film will be his 200th one. With his birthday also round the corner, he has decided to make the announcement on this special day. The announcement will also be a tribute to his fans. They love him immensely and Akshay has always been touched by their love. This would be his way of giving back to them."

Another source informed us, "There are also talks of an event on September 9 to announce his 200th film. A clearer picture on this front will become clear over the weekend."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Jolly LLB 3 next. It co-stars Arshad Warsi and incidentally, releases this month, on September 19.

