The actor talked about the long-delayed project during a fan chat, three years after Aanand L Rai shared that it was put on hold.

In a candid interaction with fans ahead of the release of Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar has put an end to long-standing speculation surrounding his ambitious war drama Gorkha. The actor confirmed that the film, which was announced with much fanfare in 2021, is no longer in the pipeline.

Akshay Kumar confirms Gorkha shelved ahead of Bhooth Bangla release; says “film is not being made”

During a recent live chat session that was held this week, Akshay responded to a fan query about the project, stating, “Nahi Gorkha movie nahi ban rahi hai – kisine abhi poocha hai (No… Gorkha movie is not being made – someone had asked about the film).” His straightforward response has now clarified the status of the much-discussed biopic, which had been stalled for several years.

The development comes after earlier updates from filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who had addressed rumours surrounding the film back in 2023. At the time, Rai had denied reports that Akshay Kumar had walked out of the project but acknowledged that it had been put on hold due to certain challenges. He had said, “Yes, it is true. We are not making this film for now. There are technical issues. There are factual clarifications that need to be made.”

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Gorkha was originally announced in October 2021 as a collaboration between Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film was set to be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and was envisioned as a biographical war drama based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a decorated officer of the 5th Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army.

Akshay Kumar was to essay the role of the legendary war hero, who played a significant role in the wars of 1962, 1965, and notably the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The project had generated considerable interest upon announcement, especially after the release of its first-look poster, which showcased Akshay in a powerful avatar inspired by the decorated officer.

The film was also expected to be a special venture for the actor, as he had taken the initiative to present the story of the war icon to a wider audience. However, with mounting delays and unresolved issues, the project remained in limbo for years before this official confirmation.

With Akshay now focusing on upcoming releases, including Bhooth Bangla, it appears that Gorkha has been permanently shelved, bringing closure to a project that once held significant promise.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy sells 21,000 tickets already; Rs. 15 cr. opening on cards

More Pages: Gorkha Box Office Collection

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