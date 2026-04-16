The makers of Matka King have been taken to court by Tanuja Bhagat, the granddaughter of Mumbai's real Matka King Kalyanji Bhagat.

Amazon Prime Video’s show Matka King, in which Vijay Varma plays the titular role, is all set to start streaming from tomorrow. The show is also facing a legal issue based on a case filed on its makers Roy Kapur Films by Tanuja Bhagat who has claimed that it is allegedly based on his late grandfather Kalyanji Bhagat.

Bombay HC refuses stay on Roy Kapur Film’s Matka King

For the unversed, Kalyanji started the game of Matka gambling in Mumbai in the 1960s. He started off as a masala trade in the 1940s.

Tanuja had first raised objections in 2023, urging the creators to halt production or consult the family for accuracy. When her concerns were not addressed, she issued a cease-and-desist notice in April 2024.

Subsequently, she formally filed a petition in the Bombay High Court in 2025, seeking an injunction on the series. Her plea reportedly demands that the makers stop production, remove promotional material, and block the release of the show entirely.

As per the latest developments, the case was heard yesterday April 15 at the Bombay High Court. After listening to both the parties, the bench refused to restrain the release of the web series, as per a report by Legal Era Online. The matter is now adjourned to April 20.

In a video statement shared by Tanuja Bhagat in last May, she had said, “Amazon Prime is misleading the public by its upcoming web series Matka King. They are commercializing by stealing the identity of my grandfather, who is still known as ‘Matka King’. They are erasing the truth. The person who started the Matka game was my grandfather Kalyanji Gangadhar Bhagat. My grandfather was the one who originally introduced the game of Matka. My grandfather was titled ‘Matka King’ even by government agencies. Amazon, along with Roy Kapur Productions, is showing false history of Mumbai’s Worli Matka. The upcoming web series is loosely based on Ratan Khatri, who is none other than the manager of my grandfather and not the Matka King.”

Also Read: “My journey is similar”: Vijay Varma draws parallels with his Matka King character Brij Bhatti

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.