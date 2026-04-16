The trailer of Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart dropped without much prior noise on April 15, but it quickly managed to grab attention. Despite featuring a relatively fresh cast, the film has generated curiosity because of its mythological subject, rooted visual aesthetic and appealing scale. Interest in the project has also increased due to the names attached behind the scenes. Anil Thadani is associated with the film’s worldwide distribution, while producer Shobha Sant’s past work with Bhansali Productions and Jio Studios has further added weight to the project.

EXCLUSIVE: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel’s granddaughter Sanskruti Jayana makes her grand debut in Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart

Bollywood Hungama has now learned an interesting detail about the casting of the film. Sanskruti Jayana, who essays the role of Satyabhama, comes from a prominent family. She is the granddaughter of Anandiben Patel, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat and the current Governor of Uttar Pradesh. Her mother, Anar Patel, is a well-known social entrepreneur associated with initiatives such as Craftroots and Gramshree, both of which focus on empowering women and artisans.

A few hours after the trailer launch, Anar Patel shared an emotional note on Instagram celebrating her daughter’s big moment. In her heartfelt message, she said that her “heart is filled with immense gratitude and deep emotion” and spoke about the struggles, dedication and unwavering belief that shaped this journey. She added, “Behind this moment are countless struggles, unwavering dedication, and a belief that never faded. As a mother, I have witnessed every high and low, every challenge she faced with courage and grace…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anar Patel (@anarjpatel)

This is not Sanskruti’s first brush with the camera. She was earlier seen in the music video ‘Roop Radhaa Kaa’ alongside Aditya Seal. Bollywood Hungama has further learned that her association with Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart goes beyond acting. A source told us, “One of the production entities involved in the film is Athashrikatha Motion Pictures LLP. Sanskruti is one of the partners in the banner along with Poonam Shroff, Parth Gajjar and Hardik Gajjar (also the film’s director).”

Meanwhile, the film’s grandeur and scale have become a talking point in industry circles. A source told us, “Usually, large-scale films of this nature are mounted in Mumbai’s Film City or Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Krishnavataram is an exception as it has been shot on a vast stretch of land on the outskirts of Visnagar in Gujarat. Sanskruti and her mother went out of their way to help facilitate the shoot in the Gujarat town smoothly and without hurdles.” Interestingly, the plot where Krishnavataram was shot is already marked on Google Maps as ‘Athashreekatha Studio’.

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