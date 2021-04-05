Bollywood Hungama

Kanika Mann of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There have been multiple reports of cases in the industry, Kanika Mann of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has tested positive recently. The actress released a statement through her team and she informed that she has opted for home quarantine. The actress recently featured in a music video. In the statement, she advised people to take the current situation seriously and also asked them to take all the necessary precautions.

Kanika Mann of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame tests positive for COVID-19

Her statement reads, “The cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again, and we must all be more careful than ever! Owing to my working conditions, I have to travel back and forth, and have been feeling under the weather for the last few days. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID yesterday. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and am currently under home quarantine. I'll be back to work soon! Until then, I'd appreciate it if I'm given some time in solitude to recuperate and heal. Please keep me in your prayers and please take care of yourselves and your families. Please wear your masks, wash your hands and keep your surroundings sanitized.”

Get well soon, Kanika Mann!

