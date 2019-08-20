This is what is stopping Disha Patani from adopting more pets

Actress Disha Patani who is an animal lover said that she would love to adopt more pets, but she doesn’t have enough space in her apartment in Mumbai. Disha has two cats but is also a dog lover. She said that she stays in an apartment and if she had a larger space, she would have adopted more dogs and cats. She said that her dad is also a pet lover.

Talking about her love for pets and her childhood, the Baaghi 2 actress said that she has pigeons and cows back home in Bareilly. She also remembers having a dog in her childhood house ever since she was a kid.

Having grown up around dogs, Disha Patani is really attached to them. “I understand how loving and caring they are,” Disha said.

On the work front, Disha Patani who was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Bharat is currently shooting for Mohit Suri’s Malang. Apart from work, the MS Dhoni actress has been in the news lately because of her breath-taking pictures and workout videos she posts on social media.

