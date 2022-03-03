Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming Hotstar Specials’ Rudra-The Edge of Darkness is set to become the first-ever series to foray into the dynamic world of the metaverse. Exploring the emerging intersection of the digital and physical world, the platform, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, has associated with Hungama Digital's Web3 venture called Hefty Entertainment to create this Metaverse.

Ajay Devgn steps into the Metaverse universe with his all-new virtual avatar inspired by Hotstar Specials’ Rudra – The Edge of Darkness set to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Talking about this new development, lead actor Ajay Devgn said, “The exciting and novel space of the metaverse is an all-new world. It goes beyond our wildest imagination. I have always wanted to be closer to my fans and today I can proudly say - I am there. With my avatar, inspired by my role in Rudra- The Edge of Darkness, I am marking yet another first by foraying into the metaverse with the Hotstar Specials series that is so close to my heart now. From a digital series debut to my very first venture into the metaverse, this has been an incredible journey for me.’’

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar, and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “We are thrilled to present Ajay Devgn in a never-seen-before digital avatar inspired by his character in a highly-anticipated series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. It will be a unique presentation and an engaging content experience for our users. We have always strived to be at the forefront of innovation and are delighted to associate with Hungama and Hefty Verse to introduce this new form of digital experience for Ajay’s fans.”

Siddhartha Roy, CEO Hungama Digital said, “At the core of every entertainment lover is their undying love and adulation for their favorite celebrities. We at Hungama are extremely happy to introduce Disney+ Hotstar’s Rudra – The Edge of Darkness into the world of Metaverse through Hefty Entertainment. Being one of the first movers bringing Entertainment into the Metaverse, through the 3D universe hosted on our platform, we provide a stable and secure space for entertainment lovers to strengthen their relationship with their favourite celebrities.”

Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, the riveting psychological crime drama is celebrated actor Ajay Devgn’s digital series debut, where he will be donning the avatar of a cop never seen before. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series also features a stellar cast including Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Spanning six episodes, the series is an Indian rendition of the globally successful British series, Luther. Rudra-The Edge of Darkness will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th March 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to catch Ajay Devgn’s digital debut with crime thriller drama Rudra – The Edge of Darkness from 4th March onwards.

