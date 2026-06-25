Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions have announced Chauhaan, an action film starring Ajay Devgn, with a theatrical release set for October 1, 2027. The title announcement was made on the birth anniversary of the late action director Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s father.

Ajay Devgn’s action entertainer Chauhaan announced; first look unveiled, set for October 2027 release

The announcement video features the track ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ playing in the backdrop and closes on the dialogue: “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai.” The film marks Ajay Devgn’s first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Jio Studios serves as both presenter and producer on the project.

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Chauhaan is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma under Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 1, 2027.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming slate includes a mix of sequels and original projects across multiple genres. While Dhamaal 4, Drishyam 3, Golmaal 5, and Shaitaan 2 continue established franchises, films such as Ranger, Chauhaan, and Luv Ranjan's untitled project add new titles to his line-up. With releases currently planned across 2026 and 2027, the actor has several projects at different stages of production and development.

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More Pages: Chauhaan Box Office Collection

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