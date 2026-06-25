The Hollywood film Supergirl will release tomorrow, June 26, and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will focus on the cuts given to the film.

CBFC mutes ‘wh**e’, ‘b***h’, ‘balls’ in Supergirl; deletes middle finger visual

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with a U/A 16+ certificate. However, the film had to go through several audio modifications. The word ‘screwed’ was asked to be deleted. Similarly, ‘b***h’ and ‘balls’ were also asked to be deleted.

Another word which was similarly censored was ‘wh**e’. Interestingly, 30 minutes footage of Supergirl was screened exclusively for select fans on June 20 in Mumbai. Bollywood Hungama was a part of that screening and one of the scenes shown had a dialogue with the word ‘wh**e’. It is uttered by the lead protagonists in a comical context.

Lastly, the middle finger visual was also asked to be deleted. Once these changes were made, Supergirl was passed on June 23. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 109.58 minutes. In other words, Supergirl is 1 hour, 49 minutes and 58 seconds long.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama reported yesterday that Supergirl initially struggled to get shows due to wide showcasing given by multiplexes to this week’s big Hindi film, Welcome To The Jungle. Almost 24 hours later, the scenario is now better. But as per trade sources, Warner Bros’ struggle still continues for getting the desired showcasing.

Also Read: Supergirl’s 30-minute footage shown EXCLUSIVELY at C.O.R.E. amid hoots and claps for Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa; Mumbai fans get RARE early glimpse nearly a week before release

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