A heartfelt moment at a recent Conclave drew attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a warm exchange with actor Aamir Khan. The interaction, observed by many attendees, reflected the Prime Minister’s thoughtful and personal approach in his conversations.

According to an insider present at the event, the moment occurred when Aamir Khan and Prime Minister Modi greeted one another. “It was a touching moment at the conclave,” the insider revealed. “When the Prime Minister met Aamir Khan at the conclave, he asked him, ‘How is your Ammi?’ Aamir responded warmly, ‘She is doing fine sir.’ The Prime Minister then recalled, ‘Last time when we met, you mentioned her treatment had started again.’ Aamir nodded, ‘Yes sir, there was. But now she is doing absolutely fine.’”

The exchange left many in the room visibly moved, not only by the personal nature of the conversation but by the Prime Minister’s memory and attentiveness.

“It left everyone around moved,” the insider added. “The fact that the Prime Minister remembered everything about whom he was meeting at the conclave shows his genuine care for those he meets.”

Aamir Khan will be next coming in Sitaare Zameen Par also starring Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal role. The film is slated to release in theatres on 20th June, 2025.

