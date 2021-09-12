After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, now it is actor Ajay Devgn's turn to go on an adventure with Bear Grylls. The Bollywood star will be featuring in an episode of Discovery's popular adventure show Into The Wild hosted by Bear Grylls.

Ajay Devgn will soon film in the Maldives for the episode along with the world-famous adventurer and Survivalist Bear Grylls. Notably, in 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in a memorable episode of Man vs Wild. This cult franchise will be premiered first on discovery+ app.

The show has Bear Grylls taking prominent stars on a 48-hour journey where they are faced with difficult situations. They have to push themselves in order to survive. While PM Modi had shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand for his episode in 2019, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth had shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka last year.

