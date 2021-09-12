Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.09.2021 | 11:31 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoot Police Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Antim Maidaan
follow us on

Ajay Devgn to shoot for a special episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, now it is actor Ajay Devgn's turn to go on an adventure with Bear Grylls. The Bollywood star will be featuring in an episode of Discovery's popular adventure show Into The Wild hosted by Bear Grylls.

Ajay Devgn to feature in the latest episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls

Ajay Devgn will soon film in the Maldives for the episode along with the world-famous adventurer and Survivalist Bear Grylls. Notably, in 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in a memorable episode of Man vs Wild. This cult franchise will be premiered first on discovery+ app.

The show has Bear Grylls taking prominent stars on a 48-hour journey where they are faced with difficult situations. They have to push themselves in order to survive. While PM Modi had shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand for his episode in 2019, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth had shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka last year.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn to kick start the final leg of Maidaan next month

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

Set of Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda…

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification