Last Updated 12.09.2021 | 11:39 AM IST

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit-The First Case begins with a mahurat pooja ceremony

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra will be sharing screen space for the first time for the film Hit. The film is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film titled Hit. The mahurat pooja ceremony for the film was held today in the presence of Rajkummar Rao, producer Bhushan Kumar, and director Sailesh Kolanu.

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit-The First Case begins with a mahurat pooja ceremony

The original film, HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) was also directed by Sailesh Kolanu and features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles. The Hindi remake has been titled Hit- The First Case.


The film's plot focuses on a cop who is tracing a missing woman. Rajkummar Rao will be playing the role of a police officer in the film. In a statement, Rao had said, "It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored, and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I am looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju."

HIT is bankrolled by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao admits that he regrets doing few films in his career on Arbaaz Khan’s Pinch Season 2

New notification