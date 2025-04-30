The much awaited film Raid 2 is all set to release tomorrow, that is, May 1 and several shows are fast filling. At the same time, however, several single screens are yet to begin advance bookings for the Ajay Devgn starrer and also other releases of the week.

Several single screens yet to open advance booking due to show sharing issues between Raid 2, Thunderbolts, The Bhootnii and Marathi releases

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Apart from Raid 2, a major Hollywood film, Thunderbolts, is also releasing on May 1. And that’s not all. Two significant Marathi films, Gulkand and Ata Thambaycha Naay, are also up for release to take advantage of Maharashtra Day holiday in the home state. Lastly, The Bhootnii will also arrive in cinemas tomorrow.”

The source continued, “All these films are being handled by prominent distributors. Raid 2 is distributed by Panorama while Zee Studios is releasing Ata Thambaycha Naay and The Bhootnii. PVR Inox, meanwhile, is releasing Gulkand while Disney is distributing Thunderbolts. Raid 2 will, of course, have an advantage as it’s the biggest film of the week. But Thunderbolts also has an audience. Meanwhile, the big issue is in dividing shows between the two Marathi movies. Certain theatres, where Marathi films attract footfalls, are carefully planning the shows. They need to give equal showcasing to both films. While doing so, they can’t give a raw deal to Raid 2 either. Hence, the situation is quite complex.”

As of 3:30 pm on April 30, most single screens in Mumbai haven’t begun the advance booking for tomorrow like Citylight Mahim, Gold Dadar, MovieTime Star City Matunga, Plaza Dadar, MovieMax Andheri, New Excelsior, etc. Theatres like Mukta A2 Roxy Opera House and Mukta A2 Orion Santacruz are playing all shows of Raid 2. Inox Nakshatra Dadar, on the other hand, has decided to play 3 shows of Raid 2 and one show each of Thunderbolts, Gulkand and Ata Thambaycha Naay.

The source said, “The Inox Dadar strategy makes sense as the area predominantly consists of Marathi speaking population. English films work well in PVR Le Reve Bandra and hence, it’s playing two shows of Thunderbolts and 4 shows of Raid 2. But the same can’t be applied in other areas. As a result, every cinema is planning a programme which in in sync with the local population’s tastes and the demand of the distributors. We expect things to get resolved by 6:00 pm today.”

