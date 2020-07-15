Last seen in Ishqbaaz as Gauri, Shrenu Parikh, had been away from social media for a while now. After making her return from the impromptu detox, Shrenu Parikh has announced that she has been tested COVID-19 positive. The condition in the pandemic is only getting worse by each passing day and despite the precautions being maintained, the cases of COVID-19 positive patients are on an all-time rise. Shrenu is currently admitted at a hospital in Vadodra, Gujarat.

Shrenu posted a note on Instagram that reads, “Hey everyone been away for a while but the bugger hasn’t spared me… was found COVID positive a few days ago, and I’m not recovering at the hospital! Keep me and my family in your prayers! And I’m thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too…”

Shrenu captioned her post as, “Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with... pls pls be very careful and save urselves!”

Here’s wishing Shrenu Parikh a speedy recovery! Apart from her, Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has also been tested positive and is quarantined at home.

