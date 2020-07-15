Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.07.2020 | 12:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Shrenu Parikh of Ishqbaaz fame tests positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last seen in Ishqbaaz as Gauri, Shrenu Parikh, had been away from social media for a while now. After making her return from the impromptu detox, Shrenu Parikh has announced that she has been tested COVID-19 positive. The condition in the pandemic is only getting worse by each passing day and despite the precautions being maintained, the cases of COVID-19 positive patients are on an all-time rise. Shrenu is currently admitted at a hospital in Vadodra, Gujarat.

Shrenu Parikh of Ishqbaaz fame tests positive for Coronavirus

Shrenu posted a note on Instagram that reads, “Hey everyone been away for a while but the bugger hasn’t spared me… was found COVID positive a few days ago, and I’m not recovering at the hospital! Keep me and my family in your prayers! And I’m thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too…”

Shrenu captioned her post as, “Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with... pls pls be very careful and save urselves!”

Here’s wishing Shrenu Parikh a speedy recovery! Apart from her, Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has also been tested positive and is quarantined at home.

Also Read: 4 Years Of Ishqbaaz: Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, and the cast reminisces the fond memories of the show

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife accuses him of…

Actress Divvya Chouskey passes away; wrote…

Anupam Kher’s mother in isolation ward after…

Sonu Sood to provide financial assistance to…

Anupam Kher tests negative for COVID-19, his…

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shekhar Kapur…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification