Ajay Devgn fans to get double bonanza; Maidaan teaser to be attached with Bholaa

The teaser of his upcoming film Maidaan will be attached with the action-adventure Bholaa for the audience to experience it on the big screen. It is arriving on 30th March 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

There is a special treat for all Ajay Devgn fans this 30th March! The teaser of his upcoming film Maidaan will be attached with the action-adventure Bholaa for the audience to experience it on the big screen. Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, the screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on 23rd June 2023.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial Bholaa is a story about a fearless father who fights against all odds to reach his young daughter. From drug lords, corrupt forces, and multiple setbacks there’s no stopping for Bholaa, he’s a fighter on the outside and a protector on the inside.

Bholaa is arriving on 30th March 2023 at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: BH Style Icons 2023: Ajay Devgn wins ‘Most Charismatic Legend’; calls daughter Nysa Devgn his “fashion critic”

