Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s newly opened eatery in Canada, The Kap’s Cafe, issued a heartfelt statement after multiple rounds of gunfire were shot at the café’s exterior around midnight on July 9, just a couple of days after its launch. A video of the incident quickly surfaced online, leaving fans worried about the safety of the place.

Kapil Sharma’s The Kap’s Cafe issues statement after Canada shooting incident: “We are not giving up”

In response to the unsettling incident, the official Instagram handle of The Kap’s Cafe shared a message expressing grief and resilience in the face of violence. The statement read: “We opened Kap’s Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up.”

The message further acknowledged the overwhelming support received from the community: “Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we’re building together. Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s Cafe remains a place of warmth and community. From all of us at Kap’s Cafe, thank you and see you soon, under better skies.”

While the café has taken a strong stance against the act of violence, Kapil Sharma has yet to issue a personal statement on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The shooting occurred around 1 AM on July 9. CCTV footage shows an individual firing shots from a moving car before fleeing the scene. No customers were present at the time, but the property sustained damage. Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi later claimed responsibility for the attack, demanding an apology from Kapil Sharma for his alleged objectionable remarks.

World Famous comedian Kapil Sharma's newly inaugurated restaurant KAP'S CAFE shot at in Surrey, BC, Canada last night.

Harjit Singh Laddi, a BKI operative, NIA's (INDIA ) most wanted terrorist has claimed this shoot out citing some remarks by Kapil@SurreyPolice pic.twitter.com/p51zlxXbOf — Ritesh Lakhi CA (@RiteshLakhiCA) July 10, 2025

Also Read: Kapil Sharma launches Kaps Café in Canada; fans flock to the soft opening

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.